St. James wins 5A girls XC title; Mill Valley earns two state runner-up plaques

— As St. James Academy sophomore Hannah Robinson closed in on the finish line during the Class 5A girls race of the state country meet on Saturday at Rim Rock Farm, her speed and unselfishness continued to increase.

After collapsing last year at the state meet and not being able to finish, Robinson went through a roller coaster of health issues in the following months and felt a burden of not helping her team win its first state title.

With the talented trio of sophomores Sarah Murrow and Katie Moore and freshman Mary O'Connor finishing second through fourth, respectively, the Thunder wouldn't have normally needed solid finishes from Robinson and senior Mary Goetz, who was St. James' fifth runner. However, Eastern Kansas League foe Mill Valley placed its first through fifth runners in the top 15 to pose a serious threat. Strong kicks from Robinson and Goetz secured the team title for St. James, as they placed 18th and 20th, respectively.

"It means the world. It really does," Robinson, who clocked in at 19:40.4, said. "All of my teammates are very supportive and we just have a really good connection. It's just amazing."

Along with playing a big role on the Thunder's state championship team, Robinson felt a huge sense of personal satisfaction to come full circle following the disappointment from last year.

"It's just been a very big accomplishment," Robinson said. "It really shows me that I can do anything in life and I really like that."

The Thunder finished with a team score of 40 to edge the Jaguars by five points. St. Thomas Aquinas junior Olivia Sovereign won the individual title with a 5,000-meter time of 18:36.5, which eclipsed Murrow by 13 seconds. O'Connor and Moore followed Murrow with respective times of 19:01.1 and 19:05.9.

Murrow not only reflected on what the Thunder accomplished on Saturday, but the season as a whole. The Thunder won all but one their meets, and did not lose to any Kansas schools this season. The St. James sophomore believes that the bond of the team is a big reason why the Thunder have been so successful.

"When you spend so much time with a small group of people, you automatically get so close to them almost by default," Murrow said. "I think there is a bond with your teammates that you don't have with your friends. It's insane how close we are."

Between Murrow, Moore and Robinson having strong sophomore campaigns and O'Connor contributing immediately as a freshman, underclassmen led the way for St. James during the 2017 campaign. Goetz did her her best to serve as a mentor for the underclassmen, but noted that she has learned just as much in the process.

"It feels so good just because I know that as a senior, I'm supposed to be in a position of leadership," Goetz, who finished with a time of 19:43.3, said. "But I felt like with these girls, they're just all so strong. They taught me so much every day at practice. I wouldn't have wanted to win this anybody else."

The sixth and seventh runners for the Thunder fluctuated from meet-to-meet, but seniors Julianna Johnson (53rd place, time of 21:14.1) and Kendall Dolan (55th, 21:15.9) ended up being the ones that earned their way on to the state team.

"I'm just so proud of them just for the young ladies that they are and the hard work that they do. Of course everyone here does that," Harber said. "Everyone here works hard. I'm just really happy for them. I'm very grateful that they were able to accomplish their goal."

Following the awards ceremony, Harber went up to Mill Valley junior Delaney Kemp to congratulate the Jaguars on their second-place finish. Kemp had what she considered to be her best race of the season, as she finished with a fifth-place time of 19:09.5 to lead Mill Valley.

"I surprised myself. I sometimes don't give myself enough credit for how hard I work at practice and don't let it correlate to my races," Kemp said. "Today was a breakthrough day for me and there's some confidence for me going into the rest of my running career in high school."

Going into the state meet, Kemp knew it would be very difficult to beat the Thunder. Kemp was still very proud of the effort that the Jaguars put forth, and commended Harber on his team's performance.

"We really wanted to break up St. James and we knew that if they were running a great race that we probably wouldn't be able to, and they did. Props to them," Kemp said. "They ran awesome. We also ran as well as we could have, I think, today and it was just really great to lead that pack and know that my girls were right behind me."

Along with Kemp having a breakout race, two Mill Valley freshmen shined their brightest on the biggest stage of the season. After sophomore Morgan Koca finished eighth with a time of 19:25, the freshman duo of Molly Ricker (10th, 19:28.3) and Josie Taylor (13th, 19:35.3) came in as the Jaguars' third and fourth runners. Senior Britton Nelson finished two seconds back of Taylor to take 14th.

"It was a really hard race," Ricker said. "It hurt in the middle, but I just kept pushing and fighting to the finish. It was all worth it in the end."

Ricker and Kemp both credited their state medal-worthy performances to being well-prepared by head coach Chris McAfee and assistants Page Anderson and Betsy Meeks.

"Coach McAfee, coach Anderson and coach Meeks have been training us to get ready for this meet the whole season and we really showed it today that we've been working hard and training our best," Ricker said.

Sophomores Molly Haymaker and Jenna Walker finished 30th and 45th, respectively, with times of 20:33 and 21:01.4 to round out the state runner-up team. With everyone returning next year with the exception of Nelson, Kemp can't wait to see what is in store her underclassmen teammates.

"They work really hard at practice and I'm really happy for them that it paid off in this race," Kemp said. "I'm so thankful that I have underclassmen to count on like that."

De Soto freshman Jordan Zade joined the Jaguars and Thunder in the 5A girls field. Zade finished 68th with a time of 21:40.81

MV boys state runners-up

The Mill Valley boys team also brought home some hardware by matching the state runner-up finish from the girls squad. The Jaguars posted a team score of 72 to finish 11 points St. Thomas Aquinas, which won its fourth straight state title.

"I felt like we definitely did the best we could have done today. I think that all of the guys ran their hearts out today," Mill Valley junior Greg Haynes said. "We gave it everything we had today. They (the Saints) just beat us. They were just the better team today, I guess."

Haynes paced the Jaguars with a fifth-place finish after clocking in at 16:09.35. The Mill Valley junior was one of three Jaguars to earn a state medal. Sophomores Jack Terry and Darius Hightower placed 15th and 20th with respective times of 16:13.85 and 16:23.34. Haynes and Terry were the top two finishers for the Jaguars for most of the season, and Hightower usually wasn't too far behind them.

"I think it's really awesome," said Haynes of Hightower's improvement. "I think he's really going to motivate some of the younger guys because our team is going to be pretty young."

Haynes, Terry and Hightower will all return for the Jaguars, but they will graduate three seniors from the state team in Justin Grega (21st, 16:24.14), Mitchell Dervin (23rd, 16:29.77) and Tyler Coad (27th, 16:37.17). Junior Matt Turner was the Jaguars' seventh runner after crossing the finish line in 17:11.63, which was good for 54th place.

The state meet wasn't the last meet of the season for the Jaguars, though. Mill Valley will compete at the Nike Cross National Heartland regional meet on Nov. 12 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

"It's super fast and there's nothing else like it," said Haynes of the course at Yankton Trail Park. "I think our regional is going to be pretty good this year, too, so it should be fast."

Haynes' race strategy on Saturday went according to plan, as he was looking to stick with Aquinas senior Jacob Cofer and De Soto junior Sam Hubert. Hubert matched his personal best time of 16:10 to take 11th place.

"This was probably the hardest race I've ever run in my career. It was cold," Hubert said. "It was hilly. It was not fun, but I'm happy with the way I ran today."

Hubert didn't hold anything back in his final race of the season, as he tried to stick with the top pack for as long as he could.

"I wasn't really running to be top 10 or top 20 or be in the top five. My goal from the get-go was to win," Hubert, who ran a minute and 16 seconds faster than last year's state meet, said. "So that kind of meant I went out fast and I went out with that group for the first two miles. I kind of just started running out of gas, honestly. The cold started getting to me and the hills started getting to me. I fell back a little bit, but I'm pretty happy and proud of the way I ran today."

Hubert qualified for state individually along with De Soto senior Andre VanMeerhaeghe, who finished with a time of 17:04 to take 48th place.

"It means a lot to get to state as an individual, especially," VanMeerhaeghe said. "I was kind of looking at the times before and based on my time last time, I was kind of right where I wanted to be here so it was really exciting."

VanMeerhaeghe served as a steady No. 2 runner for the Wildcats throughout the season. While VanMeerhaeghe will be graduating in the spring, he believes that the Wildcats are in good hands going forward with Hubert and De Soto's other returners.

"We've definitely got a lot more new guys, which they're going to be good in the future," VanMeerhaeghe said. "I'm excited to see what they can bring to the team."

Hubert and VanMeerhaeghe were two of the five individual state qualifiers out of the Blue Valley Southwest regional, and the other three came from St. James. Thunder junior Jack Moore led St. James with a third-place time of 15:47. Moore was one of four runners to break 16 minutes — joining state champion and Aquinas junior Ethan Marshall (15:38.1), Great Bend senior Kerby Depenbusch (15:41.2) and Maize senior Nathan Jones (15:54.2).

"I can't believe it," Moore said. "I felt really good, and just know I had to put myself in a good position if I wanted to get top 10 or top five. I accomplished that."

The third-place finish took away a little bit of the sting for Moore from the week before. Moore's goal all season long was for the Thunder to qualify for state as a team for the first time in school history, but Blue Valley Southwest edged St. James by four points for third place at regionals.

Senior Charlie Wallace (16th, 16:17.4), junior John Matulis (39th, 16:55.5) and Moore ran with the added purpose of competing for their teammates as well as themselves.

"Last week we were so devastated and it was really a heartbreaker for us," Moore said. "Us three who made it, we just wanted to come out and we're all out here for the team and for everyone that has worked so hard with us during training throughout the season."