Mill Valley boys soccer earns 200th win in program history with 5-0 victory over Shawnee Heights

Before the Mill Valley soccer team kicked off its season, head coach Arlan Vomhof let the Jaguars know that would likely have a victory of historical significance, but he did not elaborate on any more details at the time.

Vomhof was finally able to break the news to his players on Thursday, when he told them that their 5-0 victory over Shawnee Heights was the 200th victory in program history.

"It's nice for the program. You get to a milestone like that and having been here the whole time, it's nice," Vomhof said. "I told these guys that they were going to hit a milestone this season at some point, and they had no idea what it was. For them to do it, they were really excited to be part of it. We've got a big group of seniors that have been around in the program for four years, so for them, it's special thing for them to have been here."

The Jaguars (2-0) have shut out their opponents, 7-0, through their first two games. Brent Stevenson led the way for the Jaguars on Thursday with a hat trick, and Jake Ashford and Ian Carroll scored a goal apiece for the second straight match.

"There was one or two that I wasn't sure if he was going to get a shot off because he kind of got nipped from behind, but he kept his balance and was able to finish," said Vomhof of Stevenson's hat trick. "We're really happy with him."

While the Jaguars have been aggressive in the attacking third in their wins over Shawnee Heights and Gardner-Edgerton, the Mill Valley back line has done its job in front of goalkeeper Aidan Veal as well. The starting back line of Isaac Knapp, Kyle Franklin, Bradley Teasley and Carter Lawson doesn't have much varsity experience, but they're familiar with each other after playing together at the JV level.

"We're playing on a new team, but really we're with the same people so it's good to have that," Lawson said. "We have the chemistry down on the back line, so now we're just trying to work forward."

With all of the time and effort Lawson has put into the Mill Valley program he's played at, he said it was rewarding to be a part of a special night for the Jaguars.

"Just being a part of the program for four years and building up to this, it's a great moment," Lawson said. "Overall as a program, I think we've done great things and we're going to continue to do our best."

Although the Jaguars are pleased with their 2-0 start, they realize that their schedule will get more challenging next week with matches against defending Class 5A state champion St. James (1-1-1) on Tuesday and Shawnee Mission Northwest (2-1) on Thursday.

"Those will be tough games. The nice thing about this game was that Thursday was our only game, so we had a little bit of a break that we could work on stuff and we could work on conditioning," Vomhof said. "Next week, we start on our two-or-three-games-a-week schedule. We'll see if we stay healthy and do what we need to."