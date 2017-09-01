Mill Valley tennis rolls past BVSW

Mill Valley girls tennis coach Nichole Gurwell couldn't have asked for a much better birthday present.

After the Jaguars sang "Happy Birthday" to Gurwell, they won all eight of their varsity and JV matches in a dual against the Timberwolves on Thursday.

"This season has been unlike any other season that I've experienced with girls tennis here at Mill Valley," said Gurwell, who is in her first season as the Mill Valley head coach after previously serving as an assistant to Abby Teetsel. "We have not only some great incoming freshmen who are going to be leading the varsity team, but even our returning players all improved. They worked really hard over the summer. We haven't had this in years past so it's very exciting, but it's a little intimidating as well because I have just such high hopes for these girls this year and I think they do as well."

The dual against the Timberwolves marked the first matches of the season for the freshmen duo of Sophie Lecuru and Ellie Schaffer, and they wasted no time in getting victories to start off their respective high school careers. Lecuru and Schaffer both coasted to 8-0 wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches. Lecuru then teamed up with senior Annie Casburn for an 8-1 victory in doubles. Schaffer joined senior Peyton Moeder to win 8-2 in doubles to also go 2-0 on the day.

"I feel like it went good, and the team as a whole has been doing really well," Lecuru said. "It was my first match, and I was happy with the result."

While the Jaguars have some talented freshmen in Lecuru and Schaffer, Gurwell has been just as impressed with the leadership of her 13 seniors.

"Some coaches would go through and say, 'Hey, I'd rather be able to coach up a freshmen for four years and then get rid of a senior,'" Gurwell said. "But these girls have been so dedicated to the program before tennis was even popular around this area so we wanted to keep them all. They deserve to all be here because they worked really hard over the summer, too."

The Jaguars tinkered around with their varsity and JV lineups a little bit since BV Southwest didn't bring their top players. Schaffer and Lecuru were originally scheduled to play together in doubles, but they enjoyed teaming up with the two Mill Valley seniors.

"It's fun playing with her and she really motivated me," said Schaffer of Moeder.

Senior Madison Van Buhler and junior Anika Roy rounded out the varsity singles winners for the Jaguars. Van Buhler earned an 8-5 victory at No. 3 singles, and Roy rounded things out in No. 4 singles with an 8-3 win. Van Buhler and Tori Wesp and Roy and Josie Carey both notched 8-3 wins in doubles.

"I get really excited because I saw these girls last year and I see them this year and they so much better. Everybody is improved so I keep thinking, 'We could win state. We could win state,' and (assistant) coach (Steve) Bock keeps telling me,' Hey, you've got to calm down a little bit, but I know we could win state,'" Gurwell said. "We're really good together. He really evens me out a little bit, but I have really high hopes for this team and there's absolutely no reason when we have girls showing up for optional practices on Saturday mornings, you know that they're dedicated and that they want to win, too."

The Jaguars will be right back on their home courts at 4 p.m. today for a dual against Bishop Miege. Gurwell and the Jaguars feel fortunate to have seven of their first eight competitions at home.

"We are the only team in the EKL that has eight courts and in the region so we get people to come here a lot and it's wonderful. It's hard on our facilities and we're getting ready to re-finish a bunch of our stuff because we do have a lot of things here," Gurwell said. "That home-field advantage is wonderful, not just because they're used to the courts, but because our other teammates can come out and support the girls. They could have gone home after class if they weren't playing, but every single teammate came out to support their teammates and you can't do that if you're playing away. We're blessed by having this kind of facility, and it's great that we can be home as much as we are."