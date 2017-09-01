Mill Valley volleyball falls to BV West, SM West at home triangular

Mill Valley volleyball coach Debbie Fay had mixed emotions about her team's losses to Blue Valley West and Shawnee Mission West after a home triangular on Thursday.

Fay was pleased to see how the home team competed in its 25-19, 25-20 loss to BV West. The Mill Valley coach said that her squad didn't feel intimated against BV West (ranked No. 2 in Class 6A) compared to last year in its first season in the Eastern Kansas League.

"I think they played hard and communicated and were fired up in an emotional swing that was positive," Fay said.

Mill Valley's match against SM West was a different story, though, which ended in a 25-21, 25-21 loss to the Vikings. The Jaguars were on their heels early on in the first set against the Vikings, but libero Sydney Pullen was able to keep them in it with two acrobatic kills that they were able to capitalize on and turn into points. Mill Valley eventually took a 9-8 advantage, but that was the only lead of the set for the Jaguars.

The Vikings went on a 10-5 run after the Jaguars took their lone lead, but senior Ava Taton made sure that the Jaguars wouldn't go down without a fight. With the Jaguars trailing, 18-14, in the first set, Taton recorded a kill and then came up with back-to-back aces to pull the Jaguars within one. The Jaguars went on to tie it up at 19-19, but never got over the hump.

"I think Ava Taton was really good. She's not flashy, but she had to have led us in kills," Taton said. "She played extremely well with passing and serving. She did well. If we all have those kind of stats, we'll be on the winning end."

The Jaguars had a much more balanced offensive and defensive effort for the first half of the second set. Adelle Warford helped lead the charge early with four kills, Allie Harvey chipped in with two blocks and the duo of Abby Archibong and Molly Cosmillo made an impact at the net both offensively and defensively. Mill Valley built a 12-9 lead, but SM West scored seven unanswered points and never looked back when they capitalized on Archibong and Cosmillo being out in the same rotation.

Archibong acknowledged that the Jaguars didn't communicate as well or have the same intensity as they had against BV West, and that they'll need to improve on both of those going forward.

"Momentum for us really carries the game," Archibong said. "I know when we were getting excited when we were getting kills, blocks, we were really thriving, but as we started to fall apart they started to pick on our defense a lot. We started to get down ourselves. We just need to stay steady the whole match."

The Jaguars are 1-2 through their first three matches. Mill Valley swept Spring Hill in three sets in its season opener on Tuesday.

"We did really well in serving and receiving," Archibong said. "Normally those are our biggest weak points, so we really focused on that."

Mill Valley will hit the road for the first time this season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against BV Northwest.