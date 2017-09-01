SMNW football drops season opener to Lawrence High

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest defense had no answer for Lawrence High senior running back Hunter Krom in a 42-21 loss to the Lions in the season opener on Thursday at SM North District Stadium.

Krom ran for 334 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries to power the Lions past the Cougars.

The Cougars did most of their damage through the air, as junior quarterback Spencer Stewart completed 31 of his 57 passes for 362 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Stewart's touchdown pass went for 38 yards to Ty Lindenman with 4:48 remaining.

Caleb Johnson and Jaime Alexander led the Cougars with seven catches apiece. They Cougar duo tallied 79 and 50 receiving yards, respectively. Hayden Goodpaster was Stewart's big-play target, as he hauled in six receptions for 98 yards.

Alexander and Stewart both had touchdowns on the ground as well. Alexander punched it in from 1 yard out in the fourth quarter, and Stewart scrambled for a 13-yard score in the second quarter.

Garrett Romero got the start under center for the Lions in place starting quarterback Dante Jackson, who held out of the game due to disciplinary reasons. Romero only threw 11 passes, but he completed seven of the for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Ekow Boye-Doe had touchdowns catches of 50 and 12 yards to fuel the Lions to a 14-0 lead. Jalen Dudley had the other touchdown reception when Romero connected with him for a 28-yard strike for the only score of the third quarter.

The Cougars will try to bounce back against SM East at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at SM North District Stadium.