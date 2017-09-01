Soccer roundup: Apple sends De Soto past Piper in OT

After the De Soto soccer team dropped its season opener in overtime on Tuesday against Spring Hill, Daniel Apple made sure that lightning would not strike twice in one week for the Wildcats.

Apple, who recorded a hat trick in the Wildcats' 6-5 overtime loss to Spring Hill, scored the golden goal on Thursday in the Wildcats' 1-0 win over Piper.

The Wildcats (1-1) will be back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Baldwin.

Blue Valley North 2, Shawnee Mission Northwest 1

Shawnee Mission Northwest lost in heart-breaking fashion after Blue Valley North scored in the final minute to top the Cougars, 2-1.

The Cougars (2-1) will try to get back on track against Mill Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Blue Valley West 4, SM West 0

St. James suffered its first loss of the season in the semifinals of the Fat Cat tournament after falling to Blue Valley West, 4-0.

The Thunder trailed, 1-0, at halftime, but could not slow down BV West's Noah Mabry. After scoring five goals in the Jaguars' win over Turner in the quarterfinals, Mabry recorded a hat trick against the Thunder.

St. James (1-1-1) will place in the third-place game against Harmon at 1 p.m. Saturday at BV West.

Blue Valley Southwest 9, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North was unable to keep pace with Blue Valley Southwest in a 9-0 loss to the Timberwolves.

Luke Rafanan led the Timberwolves with a hat trick.

North will play next against Gardner-Edgerton at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Olathe District Activity Center.