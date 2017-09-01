Archive for Friday, September 1, 2017

St. James girls cross country wins Olathe East Classic

By Chris Duderstadt

September 1, 2017

The St. James Academy girls country team started off its season with a first-place finish at the Olathe East Classic on Thursday at Lone Elm Park.

The Thunder had the individual champions in the girls freshman/sophomore and junior/senior races to help secure the overall team title. Sophomore Sarah Murrow finished in with a winning 4,000-meter time of 15:08, and senior Mary Goetz was also an individual champion after clocking in at 15:50.

The St. James girls placed their top five runners in the top 10 of both races. In the freshman/sophomore race, Mary OConnor and Katie Moore followed Murrow in second and third place with respective times of 15:15 and 15:29. Hannah Robinson (fifth place, 16:33), Olivia Geither (ninth, 17:11), Katie Free (10th, 17:12) and Tara Olinger (11th, 17:21) rounded out the top seven for St. James in the freshman/sophomore race.

In the junior/senior race, Julianna Johnson (fifth place, 17:20), Sarah Laplante (seventh, 17:41), Kendall Dolan (eighth, 17:44) and Ashley Wurtenberger (ninth, 17:47) joined Goetz in the top 10.

The St. James boys ran to a third-place team finish. Junior Jack Moore was the runner-up in the junior/senior race with a 4,000-meter time of 13:01. John Matulis (fifth place, 13:31), Charlie Wallace (sixth, 13:36), Matthew Schneider (eighth, 13:47) and Mark Schermerhorn (ninth, 13:50) all cracked the top 10 with Moore in the junior/senior race.

Sophomore Harry Tjaden paced the Thunder in the freshman/sophomore race after clocking in with a sixth-place time of 14:23. Brett Ward and Danny Schermerhorn rounded out the top 10 with respective times of 14:41 and 14:49.

