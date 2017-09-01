St. James girls cross country wins Olathe East Classic

The St. James Academy girls country team started off its season with a first-place finish at the Olathe East Classic on Thursday at Lone Elm Park.

The Thunder had the individual champions in the girls freshman/sophomore and junior/senior races to help secure the overall team title. Sophomore Sarah Murrow finished in with a winning 4,000-meter time of 15:08, and senior Mary Goetz was also an individual champion after clocking in at 15:50.

The St. James girls placed their top five runners in the top 10 of both races. In the freshman/sophomore race, Mary OConnor and Katie Moore followed Murrow in second and third place with respective times of 15:15 and 15:29. Hannah Robinson (fifth place, 16:33), Olivia Geither (ninth, 17:11), Katie Free (10th, 17:12) and Tara Olinger (11th, 17:21) rounded out the top seven for St. James in the freshman/sophomore race.

In the junior/senior race, Julianna Johnson (fifth place, 17:20), Sarah Laplante (seventh, 17:41), Kendall Dolan (eighth, 17:44) and Ashley Wurtenberger (ninth, 17:47) joined Goetz in the top 10.

The St. James boys ran to a third-place team finish. Junior Jack Moore was the runner-up in the junior/senior race with a 4,000-meter time of 13:01. John Matulis (fifth place, 13:31), Charlie Wallace (sixth, 13:36), Matthew Schneider (eighth, 13:47) and Mark Schermerhorn (ninth, 13:50) all cracked the top 10 with Moore in the junior/senior race.

Sophomore Harry Tjaden paced the Thunder in the freshman/sophomore race after clocking in with a sixth-place time of 14:23. Brett Ward and Danny Schermerhorn rounded out the top 10 with respective times of 14:41 and 14:49.