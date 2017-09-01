Tennis roundup: De Soto wins Emporia tournament; St. James takes first at Hayden quad

De Soto sophomore Issa Sullivan led the Wildcats to a first-place finish out of nine teams at the Emporia tournament on Thursday.

Sullivan posted a 4-0 record to win the No. 1 singles title. The De Soto sophomore had plenty of help with securing the team tournament title for the Wildcats. Bailey Ramsdell was the runner-up in No. 2 singles after going 3-1. The Wildcats' No. 1 and 2 doubles teams of Raegan Ramsdell/Carly Bodenhausen and Kelsey Heer/Josie Bedford also earned top-four finishes. Heer and Bedford placed third in No. 2 doubles, and Ramsdell and Bodenhausen took fourth in No. 1 doubles.

The Wildcats will play next at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Pittsburg tournament.

St. James wins Topeka Hayden quad

St. James rolled to a first-place finish at the Topeka Hayden quad, which included the host Wildcats, Baldwin and Sabetha.

The Thunder will join De Soto at the Pittsburg tournament on Tuesday.

SMN finishes fourth at Leavenworth quad

Shawnee Mission North placed fourth at the Leavenworth quad, which was won by the Pioneers.

Lawrence High and Gardner-Edgerton finished second and third, respectively.

The Indians will be back in action at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at SM West.