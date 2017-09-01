Today's news
Volleyball roundup: SMNW, DHS, MCA roll to victories
September 1, 2017
Shawnee Mission Northwest's volleyball team earned a statement victory over Blue Valley North in straight sets on Thursday.
The Cougars upended the Mustangs, 25-23, 25-21, to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Mustangs were ranked No. 3 in the Class 6A Preseason Poll and had previously defeated top-ranked and defending 6A state champion Olathe Northwest.
The Cougars will return to the court at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the BV Southwest triangular.
De Soto sweeps Olathe West
De Soto coasted past Olathe West, 25-6, 25-21, 25-10, in its home opener.
The Wildcats (6-0) have yet to drop a set this season, and will try to keep rolling at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in their road tilt with Paola.
Maranatha wins season opener over University Academy
Maranatha made quick work of University Academy with a 25-7, 25-13, 25-7 victory in its season opener.
Senior Elizabeth Goodman and freshman Addi Pelham had double-digit kills with 11 and 10, respectively. Goodman also recorded 13 of the Eagles' 30 aces.
Junior setter Evie Flint dished 32 assists for the Eagles.
Maranatha (1-0) will travel to Barstow at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SM North opens season with three losses at Topeka quad
Shawnee Mission North went 0-3 at the Topeka High quad with losses to Topeka High, Shawnee Heights and SM South.
The Indians (0-3) will return home for a triangular against Free State and Olathe North at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
