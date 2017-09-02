Football roundup: De Soto upends Ottawa in season opener

The De Soto football team shut out Ottawa for the first three quarters en route to a 30-8 victory over the Cyclones in its season opener on Friday.

The Wildcats (1-0) broke the game open in the second quarter with touchdown runs from Darren Winans and Leo Oplotnik and a score through the air from quarterback Bryce Mohl to wideout Connor Strouse.

The De Soto defense continued to set the tone in the second half when Trevor Gress forced a fumble on the second play of the third quarter that was recovered by Brayden Brummer. Jack Barger's touchdown run accounted for the lone score of the third quarter.

Ottawa got on the board seven seconds into the fourth quarter when Kaleb Shaffer threw a touchdown pass to Shavion Bethea. The Cyclones converted the two-point conversion, but that rounded out their only scoring drive.

Ethan Rodriguez drilled a 35-yard field goal to bring the final score to 30-8.

De Soto will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday for its home opener against Bonner Springs.

Shawnee Mission South 22, SM North 19

Shawnee Mission North never was able to grab the lead in a 22-19 loss to SM South.

The Indians (0-1) faced a 14-0 deficit before scoring a touchdown with 1:23 left in the first half, but SM North missed the extra point. The Raiders pushed their lead to 22-6 in the closing seconds of the third quarter before holding off a charge from the Indians in the fourth.

North closed the gap with a pick six early in the fourth and added another score midway through the quarter, but couldn't come up with the field goal to tie or touchdown to take the lead.

The Indians will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday when they play host to Lawrence High.

Jackson Heights 68, Maranatha 0

Maranatha lost its season opener to Jackson Heights, 68-0.

The Cobras jumped out to a 46-0 halftime lead.

The Eagles will play next against against Jefferson County North at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic School.