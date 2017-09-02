St. James football rolls past Mill Valley, 45-21

When the St. James Academy football team started its first drive on its own 4-yard line following a muffed opening kickoff return on Friday against Mill Valley, the Thunder didn't panic against the two-time defending state champions.

With the size that the Thunder have on their offensive line, there was no reason to.

The Thunder (1-0) stuck with their smash mouth football approach, as they drove 96 yards in less than four minutes to get on the board first. St. James' opening drive, which consisted of all running plays, set the tone for what went on to be a 45-21 Week One victory for the Thunder.

The St. James offensive line paved the way for senior running back Jack Petz rack up 125 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries. The Thunder racked up 258 yards on the ground.

"It was just really impressive with up front how we played. We controlled the line of scrimmage," St. James coach Tom Radke said. "Petzy had a huge game. We knew what we were going to have from him. If he stays healthy, he's going to have a monster season. Parker Kelley up front, Josh Geither, Joe Frank, (Savas) Luther, (Chris) Spencer — the guys up front were just pushing people around."

Petz capped off the opening drive with a 1-yard score — his first of two — and also found pay dirt from 38 yards out on the Thunder's first possession of the second half.

"Oh jeez. I've never had a line this big and those guys, I owe it all to them," Petz said. "They've been doing work in the offseason, and they just put it into the season. I'm really happy those guys are doing well, and they gave me some good blocks."

While Petz carried the load in the backfield, he had plenty of help, too. Michael Tujague scored on a 24-yard run in the closing seconds of the third quarter, and Cody Schmidt scampered in from 22 yards out in the fourth. Quarterbacks Luke Heller and Jack Moellers also showed off their wheels, as each signal caller had a run of 35-plus yards.

"Just great blocking from everybody," Tujague said. "It was just a clear path. It's easy to score with great blockers."

Petz, Tujague and the St. James offense also praised the efforts of the Thunder defense, which forced five Mill Valley turnovers. Cole Barrett, Max Charlton and Stratton Smeltzer all came up with interceptions, and the Thunder also recovered two fumbles.

"You can't win doing that. You cannot win doing that. And I'll give credit to St. James," Mill Valley coach Joel Applebee said. "They played really, really well. Very well. Like I told the kids, that's on me. And I'll take it all. I'll take the whole brunt of that, but I have no doubt these kids will respond."

Mill Valley's up-tempo offense struggled to get going in its limited time on the field, but the Jaguars did have some momentum late in the first half. With the Jaguars trailing, 17-7, with just under two minutes to play in the first half, senior quarterback Brody Flaming found his favorite targets in wide receivers Evan Rice and Logan Talley to put together a 68-yard scoring drive in just 49 seconds. Flaming connected with Talley for a 15-yard touchdown pass to pull the Jaguars within three.

The Mill Valley defense kept things rolling for the Jaguars by forcing a three and out to give the ball back to the offense with a chance to tie or take the lead going into the break. Tanner Moore's punt return set the Jaguars up nicely at midfield, and they moved up 15 more yards after a St. James personal foul penalty to put the ball at the Thunder 35-yard line with 25 seconds left in the first half.

The Jaguars (0-1) also knew that they would get the ball to begin the second half, but their turnovers woes kept them from garnering any more momentum. Barrett's interception halted the Jaguars' final drive of the half, and Mill Valley had two turnovers apiece in the third and fourth quarters. St. James rattled off 28 unanswered points to begin the second half before Mill Valley running back Cameron Young found the end zone with just under three minutes remaining for the Jaguars' lone score after the break.

"We could not get in a rhythm at all offensively," Applebee said. "And again, give them credit for that. We've got work to do, and again, I think these kids will respond."

Mill Valley did have one bright spot on defense in senior Ike Valencia, who recorded three sacks, two quarterback knock downs and a forced fumble. The Jaguars were unable to recover that fumble, though, and lost the turnover battle, 5-0.

The Thunder will look to keep rolling at 7 p.m. Friday against Blue Valley Southwest at Bonner Springs High School, while the Jaguars will try to bounce back at the same time when they host BV Northwest.