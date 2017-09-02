Today's news
St. James soccer tops Harmon, 3-2, to take third place in Fat Cat tournament
September 2, 2017
In a rematch of the 2016 quarterfinals, the St. James boys soccer team got the best of Harmon again with a 3-2 victory on Saturday in the third-place game of the Fat Cat tournament at Blue Valley West.
Ryan Kipper found the back of the net in the first half to give the Thunder a 1-0 advantage at the break.
Francis Nguyen and Seth Barrick scored to secure the win for the Thunder.
St. James (2-1-1) will play next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mill Valley.
