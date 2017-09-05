Mill Valley sophomore Kerstetter takes third place at CrossFit Games

When it comes to athletics, Mill Valley sophomore Ellie Kerstetter isn't afraid of the different obstacles that lie ahead of her.

Kerstetter has shown off her broad athletic background at Mill Valley as a 400-meter runner and pole vaulter on the track and field team and as a cheerleader, but many of her favorite workouts aren't geared toward those two activities.

The Mill Valley sophomore displayed her athleticism on the international stage this summer, when she placed third in the 14-15 year-old girls division of the Reebok CrossFit Games, which were held from Aug. 3-6 in Madison, Wis. Kerstetter completed the four-day, 10-workout event with 784 points.

"There's like every aspect of working out, so like weight-lifting, running, cardio and then they can put like any movements together and they just make a workout," Kerstetter said.

Despite getting involved with CrossFit only a year-and-a-half ago, the talents of Kerstetter caught the eyes of one of the most successful CrossFitters in the world. Kerstetter trains at Cobra Command CrossFit in Basehor, which is also the home gym of Jacob Heppner, who competed in the CrossFit Games three years in a row from 2014-16. Ellie and her younger sister, Olivia Kerstetter, also personally train with Heppner at his home.

"Once I got into The Games, he definitely took me under his wing and helped me prepare for The Games a lot," Ellie said. "Now we still train together for next season."

In order to qualify for the CrossFit Games, each CrossFitter began an open competition in February by submitting one workout video a week for five weeks. The top 200 athletes from the open competition then qualify for regionals, where they have to complete four workouts in one weekend just like at the CrossFit Games. Ellie was one of 20 girls worldwide who qualified in her age division for the big event.

"It's been exciting to watch her get better," Heppner said. "Her and her sister have both gotten a lot better since they have both been coming out to my house for the past four to six months. It's been really exciting to watch them grow and getting a lot better and comfortable with us and just hanging out with us has been fun."

Along with training with Heppner, working out with Olivia has been enjoyable for Ellie. The 14-15 year-old age division is the youngest division of competition at the CrossFit Games, so Olivia isn't eligible yet, but that hasn't stopped her from pushing Ellie to the limit until she gets her own chance to shine in three years.

"We definitely are very competitive," Ellie said with a smile. "So training with her is interesting, you could say."

While Heppner was impressed with Ellie's skill set, there were a few specific areas where he wanted her to improve on prior to the CrossFit Games. The 10 events at the CrossFit Games included the 1RM Snatch, Run Swim Run, Assault Lunge, Bar Fight, Sprint O-Course, Double-Under Snatch, Vest Triplet, Quatrain, Diane and Final Couplet. To complete the rigorous competition and do well, Heppner simply said that strength is the key to success.

"What she needed to work on leading into The Games and what she still needs to work on is the same with any 14-or 15-year-old girl is that they are not very strong, right?" Heppner said. "So unless they have a strength background, they are not going to be the strongest in the group. Whereas guys usually gain strength a little easier. That was the focus for her."

Heppner was unable to compete in the CrossFit Games due to an injury he suffered back in February, but being able to help Ellie prepare for her debut offered a little bit of compensation for him. While Heppner wasn't there, he was still on the minds of many in Madison.

"(One competitor) was like, 'I just have to ask. How cool is it to train with him?'" Ellie said of the renowned CrossFitter, who has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Ellie's first appearance at the CrossFit Games was not only an enjoyable experience for her, but her whole family as well. Russ and Shellie Kerstetter, Ellie's parents, broadcast their daughter's workouts at the CrossFit Games on Facebook Live, while the sophomore's older sister, Anna Kerstetter, took some photos.

"We Facebook Lived the thing, so a lot of people saw her for the first time doing that and they had no idea that that's what it is when we meant she was competing in this competition," Shellie said.

Shellie has noticed that Ellie's prior experience with gymnastics has been beneficial early on in her CrossFit career. Ellie's mother has not only admired her daughters' physical strength, but her mental strength as she attacks new challenges.

"Literally they will mix up the different movements, like rope climbs and lifting weights or box jumps and running and swimming, which she had to do both of those at The Games," Shellie said. "They added swimming for teenagers for the first time. That's kind of the big thing that Jacob helped her get ready for is the fact that you don't know what to expect, so you have to be ready for anything."

While Ellie's family members have been some of her biggest supporters, they've also provided her some motivation.

"She always jokes with me saying, 'Yeah, you always thought I was some chump teen,'" Russ said with a laugh.