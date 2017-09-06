Soccer roundup: MCA falls in OT to KC Christian: DHS’ rally comes up short against Baldwin

The Maranatha Christian Academy boys soccer team came up just short of earning its first win of the year after falling to Kansas City Christian, 3-2, in overtime on Tuesday.

Cooper Rovenstine scored the golden goal for Kansas City Christian.

The Eagles (0-3) will play host to Washington at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Baldwin 3, De Soto 2

De Soto was unable to find an equalizer in its 3-2 loss to Baldwin.

James Henggeler put the Wildcats on the board midway through the first half, and Ethan Rodriguez found the back of the net with 6:35 remaining.

The Wildcats (1-2) will try to bounce bounce in their home opener against Eudora at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Gardner-Edgerton 5, Shawnee Mission North 2

Gardner-Edgerton was able to pull away in the second half to earn a 5-2 victory over Shawnee Mission North.

The Indians (0-3) will play its third and final game of the Olathe tournament against Olathe North at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Olathe District Activity Center.