Tennis roundup: St. James wins Pittsburg quad

St. James won 11 of its 12 matches to take first place in the Pittsburg quad on Tuesday.

St. Thomas Aquinas followed in second place, while Pittsburg and Carl Junction followed in third and fourth, respectively.

St. James will play in tournaments on Saturday at Emporia and Salina Central. Both tournaments will start at 9 a.m.

Heer, Bedford lead De Soto at Spring Hill quad

Kelsey Heer and Josie Bedford claimed first place in No. 1 doubles to pace De Soto at the Spring Hill quad.

Holly Capling added a second-place finish in No. 1 singles for the Wildcats.

De Soto will host future United Kansas Conference foes Shawnee Heights, Lansing and Leavenworth for a quadrangular at 3:30 p.m. Monday.