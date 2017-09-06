Volleyball roundup: De Soto remains perfect after sweep of Paola

The De Soto volleyball team kept rolling in its Frontier League opener with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 win over Paola on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (7-0, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A) have yet to drop a set this season.

De Soto will play Gardner-Edgerton and Newton in its home triangular, which will start at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

St. James drops showdown against BV West in three sets

In a clash of the No. 2-ranked teams in Class 5A and 6A, Blue Valley West outlasted St. James Academy in three sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15.

St. James (3-1) will be back in action for the Lee's Summit West tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Maranatha suffers first loss

Maranatha Christian Academy started off strong, but fell in four sets to Barstow, 15-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, on Tuesday.

Addi Pelham led the Eagles with 15 kills and four aces. Evie Flint paced the Eagles with 29 assists. Mallory Borgan and Elizabeth Goodman both had double-digits in digs with 12 and 10, respectively.

The Eagles (1-1) will try to bounce back at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Harmon.

Mill Valley falls to Blue Valley Northwest

Mill Valley dropped its first road match of the season after falling to Blue Valley Northwest, 25-13, 25-23, on Tuesday.

The Jaguars fell to 1-3 after their loss to the Huskies, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 6A. Mill Valley will continue its Eastern Kansas League schedule with a triangular against BV Southwest and BV West at 5 p.m. Tuesday at BV West.