St. James golf takes third at Blue Valley Cup tournament

St. James Academy senior Mary Kate Krebs and sophomore Allison Comer both finished in the top 10 to lead the Thunder to third place at the Blue Valley Cup tournament on Wednesday at Kansas City Golf Course.

Krebs and Comer both fired rounds of 93 to take ninth and 10th place, respectively. Krebs placed higher due to a back-nine tiebreaker.

Junior Alex Cozzitorto (13th place, round of 98), freshman Jane Grant (18th, 101) and sophomore Kelly Krebs (21st, 103) rounded out the competitors for the Thunder.

Blue Valley West won the tournament by 26 strokes over BV North with a team score of 343. The Thunder were the only non-Blue Valley school at the tournament, and finished with a team score of 385.