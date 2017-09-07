Volleyball roundup: SMNW tops Emporia, falls to BVSW; SMN loses to Free State, Olathe North

After jumping up to No. 4 in Class 6A in this week's Kansas Volleyball Association, Shawnee Mission Northwest split its two matches at the Blue Valley Southwest triangular on Wednesday.

The Cougars (3-1) defeated Emporia, 25-13, 25-11, and lost to BV Southwest, 27-25, 25-23.

Junior Hannah Black recorded 10 kills, six blocks and five digs in the win over the Spartans. Sophomore libero Rylee Garrett added seven aces and seven digs.

Senior Ava Graves paced the Cougars in the loss to the Timberwolves with eight kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks. Senior Morgan Berry and Garrett both reached double digits in digs with 15 and 14, respectively.

Senior setter Sabrina Creason tallied 45 assists between the two matches.

The Cougars will be back in action against Olathe Northwest and Leavenworth in the Leavenworth triangular at 5 p.m. today.

SM North falls to Free State, Olathe North

Shawnee Mission North dropped both of its matches at its home triangular, falling to Olathe North, 25-9, 25-17, and to Free State, 25-12, 25-15.

The Indians (0-5) will return to the court for the Lansing tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday. North will be joined by Basehor-Linwood, De Soto, Louisburg, Olathe West, Piper, Seaman, SM West, Spring Hill and Lansing at the tournament.