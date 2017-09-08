Today's news
Antique mall seeking school supply donations
September 8, 2017
A local shop is seeking school supply donations to help displaced Hurricane Harvey students in south Texas.
Operation Classroom Houston, a project started by Nellie & Nico’s Antique Mall, 6495 Quivira, is partnering with Scott Lamaster, who has been “Taking it to the Streets,” for over 20 years, an organization that reaches out to those in need.
They have a contact in the Houston School District, to guarantee that the in-kind donations are distributed to the many families and students to help replace items that were lost in the devastating hurricane.
Nellie & Nico’s has approximately 300 dealers and their customers, will collect school supply donations throughout the month of September.
The items needed include:
- Backpacks
- Notebooks
- Paper
- Pens
- Pencils
- Pencil sharpeners (electric and manual)
- Erasers
- Folders
- Three-ring binders
- Colored pencils
- Markers
- Sharpies (fine tip and thick tip)
- Scissors
- Glue
- Dry erase markers
- Plastic containers to put the backpacks in for deliver
- Spiral Notebooks with pockets
- Wide Rule Filler Paper
- Kleenex
- Glue Sticks
- Glue
- Pencils
- Mechanical Pencils
- Pens
- 3-Ring Binder
- Binder Tab Dividers
- 12-Inch Rulers
- Sticky Notes
- Plastic Folders with brads
- 4x6 Index Cards
- Also accepting: Water and blankets
