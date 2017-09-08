Antique mall seeking school supply donations

A local shop is seeking school supply donations to help displaced Hurricane Harvey students in south Texas.

Operation Classroom Houston, a project started by Nellie & Nico’s Antique Mall, 6495 Quivira, is partnering with Scott Lamaster, who has been “Taking it to the Streets,” for over 20 years, an organization that reaches out to those in need.

They have a contact in the Houston School District, to guarantee that the in-kind donations are distributed to the many families and students to help replace items that were lost in the devastating hurricane.

Nellie & Nico’s has approximately 300 dealers and their customers, will collect school supply donations throughout the month of September.

The items needed include: