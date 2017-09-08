Shawnee horsewoman wins world title

Pam Taylor, of Shawnee, captured the world championship title with her horse in the aged mares category at the 2017 American Quarter Horse Association Select World Championship Show on Aug. 31 in Amarillo.

Taylor showed the American quarter horse owned by Jeffrey and Joy Stehney of De Soto.

In the aged mares class, 10 entries competed for world champion honors and a purse of $1,400. World champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed gold trophy; Montana Silversmiths sterling-silver belt buckle with 14-karat-gold overlay; specially designed logoed jacket, courtesy of Cripple Creek Outerwear; neck wreath; a ribbon; and 100 pounds of Nutrena feed.

The show is the pinnacle event for American Quarter Horse exhibitors ages 50 and over from around the world. More than 1,090 entries from the United States, Canada, Costa Rica and Belgium competed for 44 world championships at this year’s event.