SM North football falls to Lawrence High, 69-31

Shawnee Mission North quarterback Dustin McKessor completed 18 of 36 passes for 209 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Lawrence High in a 69-31 loss on Thursday.

Three of McKessor's touchdown passes went to Nate McCoy, who hauled in seven catches for 127 yards. McKessor's other touchdown toss went to Noah Laird (two catches, 25 yards).

The Indians (0-2) struggled to slow down Lawrence dual-threat Dante Jackson. The Lawrence senior rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, and completed five of eight passes for 85 yards and three more scores.

North will play next at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Lansing.