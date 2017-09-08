Soccer roundup: De Soto coasts past Eudora

De Soto senior Ethan Rodriguez recorded a hat trick to lead the Wildcats past Eudora, 10-0, on Thursday in their home opener.

James Hengeller and Daniel Apple added two goals apiece, and Ben Lamar, Josh Pickett and Rohan Singh also put one in the back of the net.

The Wildcats (2-2) will play next at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Free State.

Washington 5, Maranatha 2

Maranatha Christian Academy suffered a 5-2 loss to Washington.

The Eagles were unable to overcome a 3-1 halftime deficit.

Maranatha (0-4) will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Summit Christian.

Olathe North 4, Shawnee Mission North 1

Shawnee Mission North rounded out the Olathe North tournament with a 4-1 loss to Olathe North.

The Indians will play their home opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday against SM West.