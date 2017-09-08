Volleyball roundup: De Soto wins home tri; Maranatha sweeps Harmon

The De Soto volleyball team picked up wins over two ranked opponents with sweeps of Gardner-Edgerton and Newton on Thursday at its home triangular.

The Wildcats (9-0, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A) defeated Newton, 25-20, 25-18, and Gardner-Edgerton, 25-15, 26-24. Newton is ranked fourth in 5A, while Gardner-Edgerton is ninth in 6A.

In the match against Gardner-Edgerton, De Soto's team leaders included juniors Loren Hinkle (24 kills), Kennedy Higgins (four aces), Maya Bascom (36 digs), Haley Cuba (47 assists) and freshman Brooke Stonestreet (five blocks).

Along with still being undefeated, De Soto has not dropped a set this season.

De Soto will look to keep rolling at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lansing tournament.

Maranatha sweeps Harmon

Maranatha Christian Academy made quick work of Harmon with a 25-5, 25-8, 25-7 victory in straight sets.

Freshman Addi Pelham led the Eagles with nine kills, while chipping in six aces and three digs. Juniors Alyssa Buetter (seven aces) and Evie Flint (17 assists) and senior Elizabeth Goodman (five digs) also had team-high for the Eagles.

The Eagles (2-1) will return to the court at 6 p.m. Monday at Sherwood.

SMNW upends Leavenworth, falls to Olathe Northwest

Shawnee Mission Northwest went 1-1 at the Leavenworth triangular after defeating the host Pioneers, 25-16, 25-11, and losing to Olathe Northwest, 25-23, 25-19.

Junior Hannah Black was a kill shy of a double-double with 11 digs, nine kills and two blocks against Leavenworth. Senior Ava Graves led the Cougars (4-2, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A) defensively with 16 digs, and added five kills and two blocks. Freshmen Reanne DeBose and Taylor McCarthy respectively paced the Cougars with four aces and three blocks.

In the loss to the Ravens (No. 6 in 6A), Black had team-highs in digs (10), kills (six) and aces (three), and also chipped in three blocks. DeBose led the Cougars with five blocks.

Senior setter Sabrina Creason dished out 28 assists — 18 against Leavenworth and 10 against Olathe Northwest — in the triangular.

The Cougars will play next in the Mo-Kan tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday at Lee's Summit West.