Westlake Ace accepting hurricane donations

In response to the Hurricane Harvey national relief effort, Westlake Ace Hardware announced last week that it will be accepting donations to the American Red Cross at all of its 101 stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico.

A secure system has been set up to allow customers to give donations in-store at the register, regardless whether they make a purchase or not. All donations will go directly to the American Red Cross.

The Shawnee Westlake Ace Hardware store is at 12230 W. 63rd St.