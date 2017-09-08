Zade, Hubert lead De Soto to Bishop Miege Cross Country Invitational titles

— De Soto freshman Jordan Zade and junior Sam Hubert distanced themselves from the rest of the field at the Bishop Miege Cross Country Invitational on Thursday to lead the Wildcats to first-place finishes in the girls and boys varsity races.

Zade and the De Soto girls squad scored 22 points to edge Miege by 14 tallies for first place. The De Soto freshman clocked in with a 5,000-meter time of 21:17.

"It feels really good, and it just feels like I could push myself more than I thought I could," Zade said.

Since Zade did not have anyone pushing her for most of the race, she ran a little over a minute slower than her time from the Greg Wilson Classic on Saturday. However, the Wildcats still had five runners in the top 10 to easily win the meet.

"It's really good just knowing that your teammates are surrounding you and supporting you the whole way through the race," Zade said.

Senior Gabby Collins and sophomore LaMyah Ricks followed Zade in second and fourth place with respective times of 21:47 and 22:08. Freshman Nicole Schottler (sixth place, 22:36) and junior Alyssa Perry (ninth, 22:57) also earned medals with top-10 finishes.

"I think it's going really good," Zade said. "I think we're going to grow as a team together."

In the varsity boys race, Hubert won by more than a minute after crossing the finish line at 17:22.

"Going into it, I was kind of trying to run against the clock," Hubert said. "The first two miles, I was going to go out kind of fast but make sure it was controlled. The last mile, I was kind of planning to go (faster), but I just didn't have it in me today."

Hubert helped the Wildcats win the meet with a score of 23 points. The De Soto boys beat out Miege by 44 points for first place.

The Wildcats went one-two-three with junior Graham Hudelson and senior Andre VanMeerhaeghe rounding out the top three. Hudelson and VanMeerhaeghe finished with respective times of 18:25 and 18:31.

Sophomore Chase Culver (eighth place, 19:56), freshman Connor Gibson (ninth, 20:04) and sophomore Jack Loomis (10th, 20:08) were also able to effectively pack up, which was an encouraging sign to Hubert.

"That's definitely the goal," Hubert said. "Putting together a team with a lot of depth is sometimes even more important than having great runners. Being able to work together in that regard, that's great that our team is able to do that."

Shiner earns 10th-place finish for Maranatha girls

Maranatha Christian Academy senior Savannah Shiner highlighted the meet for the Eagles with a 10th-place time of 23:10 in the varsity girls race.

"It was pretty good," Shiner said. "It was tough. It felt longer than usual, but it was good. It was hot."

Shiner finished just more than a minute slower than her personal best, but she's confident that she'll be able to cut time in the next couple of meets and finish the season with a bang.

"For the season, I want to get into the 19s," Shiner said. "That's my big goal."

The Maranatha senior wasn't the only Eagle to have lofty goals set for the season, though. Paul Heddings led the Maranatha boys with an 18th-place finish after posting a time of 21:30.

Heddings was pleased that he was able to finish in the top 20 for the second straight year, but wants to run substantially faster going forward.

"My goal right now is to get in the range of 17 (minutes) for a 5K," Heddings said.

The Eagles did field a full team of five runners in either varsity race, but Heddings like that they are a close-knit squad.

"Everything we do is for God's glory," Heddings said. "We don't do it for our own. That's kind of what I represent and what our school represents."

St. James girls place third

St. James' junior varsity and varsity teams did not run at the Bishop Miege Invitational since they are competing at Millard South in Omaha, Neb. today, but that gave some other runners a chance to step up on Thursday.

Freshman Reagan Weimer finished just outside of the top 10 to lead the St. James girls team to third place with a score of 83 points.

Senior Joe Ben Martinez was the top finisher for the Thunder on the boys side.

"I think we did pretty well. I was surprised. We had a good pack of boys, I heard," Martinez said. "I finished a little bit in front of them, so I didn't get to see them. I heard we had like four or five guys all grouped together. It was awesome, so I'm really proud of them."

Several of the St. James varsity and JV runners still came to the meet to cheer on their teammates, which Martinez said was a testament to how close of a bond they have.

"It's kind of heart-breaking. I'm going on to college and I'll be able to come home and visit my family, but I won't be able to visit this family as often," Martinez said. "It's weird. It really has become a family. For four years, five years … even in the eighth grade I was running. So I got to see people graduate, I got to see people come in and it will be weird to leave."