Football roundup: De Soto, St. James, Mill Valley garner Week Two victories

The De Soto football team shut out Bonner Springs, 36-0, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Senior quarterback Bryce Mohl threw two touchdown passes — one to Connor Strouse on a 76-yard strike and the other on a 22-yard toss to Trevor Watts.

Watts, Jack Barger and Leo Oplotnik helped the Wildcats to a 21-0 halftime advantage with touchdowns runs in the second quarter.

Jimmy Bichelmeyer put the finishing touches on the shutout with a safety in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

De Soto will play next at 7 p.m. Friday at Louisburg.

St. James 38, Blue Valley Southwest 26

St. James senior running back Jack Petz scored three touchdowns for the second straight week to guide the Thunder to a 38-26 win over Blue Valley Southwest.

Petz opened the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown run just a minute into the game. The St. James senior added a 14-yard touchdown carry in the fourth quarter and hauled in a five-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Luke Heller.

William Sharpton led the St. James receiving corps with two touchdown receptions. Sharpton corralled a 85-yard bomb from Heller and a 32-yard touchdown toss from sophomore Jack Moellers.

The Thunder (2-0) will take on Gardner-Edgerton at 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Miege.

Mill Valley 35, BV Northwest 14

Mill Valley senior quarterback Brody Flaming completed 30 of 60 passes for 425 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Jaguars' 35-14 win over Blue Valley Northwest.

The Mill Valley senior also led the Jaguars on the ground with 83 yards on 19 carries.

Flaming, who was crowned as the homecoming king at halftime, was dialed in with his favorite wide receivers — Logan Talley and Evan Rice. Talley led the Jaguars with 10 catches for 139 yards, and Rice had eight receptions for 130.

The Jaguars (1-1) will try to keep rolling against Blue Valley Southwest at 7 p.m. Friday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Lamar

Shawnee Mission East 41, SM Northwest 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest wasn't able to get its offense going in a 41-0 loss to SM East.

The Cougars (0-2) will try to get in the win column in their road tilt with Grandview (Mo.) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Jefferson County North 50, Maranatha 6

Maranatha suffered a 50-6 loss at the hands of Jefferson County North.

The Eagles (0-2) will travel to McLouth at 7 p.m. Friday.