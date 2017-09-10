Cross country roundup: Mill Valley sweeps Emporia Invitational

The Mill Valley girls and boys cross country teams both ran to first-place finishes on Saturday at the Emporia Invitational.

In the girls race, the Jaguars placed four runners in the top 10 to win the meet with 50 points.

There was only an 8.7-second gap between Jaguars' one through four runners, as they packed up to take fifth through eighth place. Britton Nelson led the way with a fifth-place time of 20:18.2. Morgan Koca (sixth place, 20:21.6), Molly Haymaker (seventh, 20:22.3) and Delaney Kemp (eighth, 20:26.9) rounded out the top-10 finishers for the Jaguars.

Greg Haynes and Jack Terry placed third and fifth, respectively, to lead the Jaguars to the boys team title. Haynes clocked in at 17:01.2, and Terry was close behind with a time of 17:05.3. Darius Hightower (10th place, 17:23.9) and Justin Grega (14th, 17:32.7) also cracked the top 20.

The Mill Valley boys won the meet with 54 points.

Mill Valley will be back in action on Saturday for the Southern Stampede in Joplin, Mo.

SMN boys, girls take second at Olathe North Twilight Classic

Shawnee Mission North finished as the runner-up in the boys and girls varsity races at the inaugural Olathe North Twilight Classic on Saturday at the Olathe District Activity Center.

The SM North boys finished second to Olathe North by one point. Joseph Coddington led the way for the Indians with a time of 15:46.3.

Asher Molina (sixth, 16:18.5), Logan Jiskra (eighth, 16:27.4), Ben Tyrrell (12th, 16:34.4) and Austin O'Dwyer (19th, 16:55.1) also finished in the top 20.

On the girls side, SM North took second to Blue Valley North. The Indians also had five runners in the top 20, with Katie Kasunic leading the way with a fifth-place time of 19:07.5.

The Cassie combo of Cassie Raines and Cassie Davis followed in 10th and 11th place with respective times of 19:39.8 and 19:40.2. Caroline Colburn (15th place, 19:49.9) and Molly Ryan (16th, 19:57.3) rounded out the top five for the Indians.

North will run next at the Bonner Springs Invitational at 9 a.m. at Wyandotte County Park.

St. James earns fifth-place finishes at Millard South Invitational

St. James ventured north to Omaha, Neb. to compete at the Millard South Invitational, and came away with fifth-place finishes in the boys and girls races.

Jack Moore highlighted the meet for the Thunder by tying for fourth place with a time of 16:34. John Matulis and Charlie Wallace followed in 13th and 15th place with respective times of 17:00.4 and 17:08.8.

Sarah Murrow and Mary OConnor cracked the top 10 in the girls race after finishing eighth and 10th, respectively, with times of 19:39.8 and 19:43.9. Katie Moore joined Murrow and OConnor in the top 20 after clocking in at 20:06.2, which was good for 13th place.

St. James will join SM North at the Bonner Springs Invitational.