St. James tennis wins Salina Central tournament

The St. James Academy tennis team won the Salina Central tournament on Saturday behind singles champion Catherine Rieke.

The St. James senior defeated Goddard's Sydney LaFevre, 8-3, to win the singles title. St. James freshman Gabby Taylor added a third-place finish in singles play.

Seniors Jillian Kubicki and Ryan Starkey led the Thunder in doubles after taking fifth place. The doubles tandem of senior Meredith Bierbaum and Tara Devine followed in the ninth place.

The Thunder won the tournament with 117 points. St. James edged Salina Central by 15 points for the team title.

Next up for the Thunder will be the Lawrence High quad at 3 p.m. Monday, where they'll take on Lawrence High, Topeka High and Washburn Rural.