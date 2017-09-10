Volleyball roundup: St. James wins Mo-Kan Invitational; DHS second at Lansing

The St. James Academy volleyball team did not drop a set while posting a 6-0 record to win the Mo-Kan Invitational on Saturday at Lee's Summit West.

The Thunder (9-1, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A) defeated Free State, 25-22, 25-22; Columbia, 25-6, 25-15; Lee's Summit West, 25-13, 25-23, and Staley, 25-10, 25-12, to set up a matchup with St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals. The Thunder swept the Saints (No. 3 in 5A), 25-18, 28-26, before upending Olathe Northwest (No. 6 in 6A), 28-26, 25-21, in the championship match.

The St. James back row of libero Ellie Bolton and defensive specialists Addi Weybrew and Jackie Storm helped the Thunder average 18 digs per set in the tournament to set the tone for SJA. Bolton led the way with 68 digs.

The Thunder offense was sparked by left side hitter Allison Coens, who recorded 51 kills. Setter Morgan Miller dished out 216 assists. Miller and Coens chipped in defensively as well with 54 and 35 digs, respectively.

St. James will look to keep rolling at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Aquinas triangular with another matchup against the Saints and a showdown with Blue Valley Northwest.

Shawnee Mission Northwest (8-5, No. 4 in 6A) also competed in the Mo-Kan Invitational. The Cougars went 3-3 to take sixth place in the tournament.

Northwest defeated Bishop Miege in straight sets before falling to Blue Springs and Olathe Northwest in pool play. The Cougars upended St. Teresa's JV team and SM East on the back side of the bracket before losing to Free State in the consolation title match.

The Cougars will see Free State again when they join them at the SM South triangular at 5 p.m. Thursday.

De Soto takes second at Lansing tournament

De Soto made a run to the Lansing Invitational championship match before the host Lions defeated the Wildcats in three sets, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17.

The only two losses of the tournament for the Wildcats (13-2, ranked No. 6 in 5A) came to Lansing (No. 2 in 5A). The Wildcats went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Piper, 25-8, 25-5; Olathe West, 25-10, 25-20, and Shawnee Mission North, 25-8, 25-13. De Soto fell to Lansing, 25-23, 26-24, for its lone loss in pool play.

De Soto squared off against Louisburg in the semifinals and bested its Frontier League foe, 25-19, 26-24, to set up the rematch against Lansing.

De Soto will travel to Louisburg for a Frontier League match at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shawnee Mission North dropped to 0-9 after the Lansing Invitational with its losses to De Soto, Lansing, Olathe West and Piper. The Indians will be back in action at 5 p.m. Monday for the Topeka High triangular against Topeka High and Highland Park.