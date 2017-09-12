College fair to take place Sept. 25 at Maranatha

Maranatha Christian Academy will host the 2017 Kansas City Area Christian College Fair and Financial Aid Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the school’s North Campus Gymnasium, 15000 W. 63rd Street.

More than three dozen Christian colleges and universities from the Midwest region will have representatives on hand to discuss their schools with Kansas City’s high school students and their parents.

In addition, the event will offer a free financial aid workshop to acquaint students and their parents with the latest financial strategies and tools to fund a college degree program.

Each college will have a display booth with a variety of resources to aid families in their college selection process.