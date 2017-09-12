De Soto soccer mounts big comeback before falling to Free State in OT

The outcome was not what De Soto soccer coach Jesse Smith was hoping for in the Wildcats' 5-4 overtime loss to Free State on Monday, but he couldn't complain about his team's effort.

The Wildcats (2-3) faced deficits of 2-0 and 3-1, but rattled off three straight goals in the second half to take a 4-3 lead with 11 minutes remaining. Free State senior Charlie Newsome was able to force overtime, though, as he completed his hat trick with less than five minutes to play, and sophomore Pete Junge won it with a header in the early stages of overtime.

"It was a great game for us. At halftime, we were trailing, 2-0, but we really didn't feel like we were playing all that bad we thought if we could try to just limit some of the mistakes and capitalize on our opportunities that we could at least make a game of it," Smith said. "We came out and got a quick one and then they went up (two goals) again. Credit to the guys. They just kind of stuck to the game plan."

Senior Ethan Rodriguez put the Wildcats on the board in the opening minutes of the second half when he drilled a shot from just inside the penalty box. Free State sophomore Ashton Owen pushed the Firebirds' advantage back to two goals after tapping in a rebound past De Soto keeper Blake Webber, who was unable to recover able laying out to make a diving save on the initial shot.

Webber was tested throughout the second half by Newsome and the Firebirds' relentless attack. The De Soto goalie denied Newsome on a couple of 1-v.-1 scoring opportunities, which helped the Wildcats get back in it.

Junior Daniel Apple pulled De Soto back within one when he blasted one past Free State goalie Thomas White following a Rodriguez long throw-in. Carson Brier went on to tie a few minutes later before Andrew Goodman gave the Wildcats their first lead. Both Brier and Goodman's goals were helped by failed clearances by Free State.

"None of the goals we scored were really that attractive, but sometimes when you're not the most talented team you've got to work harder. I felt like at times tonight, we worked hard and worked hard enough to get us back into the game," Smith said. "It was nice. I think it was a good game for the boys."

Finding the back of the net hasn't been much of an issue for the Wildcats this season. De Soto has scored at least two goals in four of their five matches, and was coming off of a 10-0 win over Eudora last week. Smith has been pleased with the Wildcats' success in the attacking third, but knows that the back line needs to come together in order for the team to be at its best.

"To put up four goals against Free State, that's something that we've never done, but we've got to keep the other teams out of the net," Smith said. "Scoring goals, that's happening, but we've got to do it on both sides."

Smith has seen some improvement from the De Soto back line, and is hopeful that the Wildcats can continue to show some progress when they return to Frontier League action at 6 tonight at Louisburg.

"I feel like from the first game to today, we've improved a lot. Against Spring Hill, we gave up six goals, which is just insane," Smith said. "We cleaned it up and we got better. Baldwin, credit to them — they did a good job — but I feel like we're getting better. This is the best team we've played by far. We're disappointed, but it's nothing specific. We've just got to clean it up a little bit here and there."