JCPRD to hold Sunday party in the park

The public is invited to a big party in the park, called Park Palooza.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Theatre the Park in Shawnee Mission Park. It will be a fun-filled day full of activities for all ages, and admission is free.

As you near the site, watch the sky for the colorful giant kites being flown by Great American Kites and Events. The celebration will include live entertainment from popular Beatles tribute band Liverpool, as well as local favorite Victor & Penny with the Loose Change Orchestra.

Children’s performers including Mr. Stinky Feet, H3TV, and Drum Safari will fill The Pavilion at TTIP with plenty of kid-friendly fun.

Throughout the day there will also be a variety of food trucks where food and beverages can be purchased.

Park Palooza will be accessible for persons with disabilities, and dogs will be allowed as long as they are on a leash at all times and abide by all park rules.

The entrance to The Theatre in the Park is at 7710 Renner Road, two blocks north of the main entrance to Shawnee Mission Park.