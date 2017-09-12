Johnson County exceeds goal in 2017 food drive

Johnson County is again helping to feed a growing need locally with a successful 2017 food drive campaign.

The county has been a leading participant in annual metropolitan Feed the Need efforts since 1988.

The Feed the Need campaign helps fill the shelves at seven food pantries with more than 167 tons of food.

This year’s campaign goal was set at 335,000 pounds of food in either cash or food donations to benefit local food pantries.

The campaign collected 335,329 pounds — or 167.66 tons.

The effort benefits community and family support services at the four multi-service centers operated by the Department of Human Services. Collections support food pantries in Mission, Lenexa and Gardner.

Feed the Need collections also assist food pantries operated by Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, Shawnee Community Services, First Christian Church of Olathe and Salvation Army.

Each will receive $8,170 in support from the 2017 campaign.