Mill Valley golf 5th, SMNW 7th at SME Invitational

Mill Valley senior Bella Hadden fired a round of 82 to finish fourth at the Shawnee Mission East Invitational on Monday at Indian Hills Country Club.

Hadden helped the Jaguars to a fifth-place finish. Junior Sarah Lawson also cracked the top 25 for Mill Valley after a carding a round of 93, which was good for a tie for 22nd place.

Shawnee Mission North junior Katlyn Killeen was just one stroke back of Lawson, as she tied for 24th to lead the Indians. North did not have four golfers at the tournament to have a team score.

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Cassie Gomer finished with a round of 97 to take 30th place. Gomer guided the Cougars to seventh place.

Shawnee Mission East won its home tournament by four strokes over Washburn Rural.