Volleyball roundup: Maranatha sweeps Sherwood; SM North earns first win

The Maranatha Christian Academy volleyball team coasted to a sweep of Sherwood, 25-12, 31-29, 25-9, on Monday.

The Eagles (3-1) were led by senior Elizabeth Goodman, who had 12 kills and six of Maranatha's 20 aces. Freshman Addi Pelham joined Goodman in recording double-digit kills with 11, and also added six digs and three aces.

Mallory Borgan paced the Eagles defensively with 13 digs, and also chipped in four aces. Junior Evie Flint also had a balanced performance with 26 assists and seven digs.

Maranatha will return home to take on Van Horn at 6 p.m. Thursday.

SM North picks up first win against Highland Park

Shawnee Mission North rolled to its first victory of the season against Highland Park at the Topeka High triangular.

The Indians swept the Scots in straight sets, 25-11, 25-8.

North will be back in action at 6 tonight for a road dual at SM West.