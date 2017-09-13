De Soto volleyball defeats Louisburg in straight sets

The De Soto volleyball team earned its second win over Louisburg in the past week on Tuesday.

De Soto triumphed over Louisburg, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22, after also defeating its Frontier League foe in the Lansing Invitational semifinals on Saturday.

DHS moved to 14-2 on the season, and will host Eudora at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.