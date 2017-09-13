Archive for Wednesday, September 13, 2017
De Soto volleyball defeats Louisburg in straight sets
September 13, 2017
The De Soto volleyball team earned its second win over Louisburg in the past week on Tuesday.
De Soto triumphed over Louisburg, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22, after also defeating its Frontier League foe in the Lansing Invitational semifinals on Saturday.
DHS moved to 14-2 on the season, and will host Eudora at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
