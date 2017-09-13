Archive for Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Oliver leads SMNW tennis at Gardner-Edgerton quad
September 13, 2017
Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Lily Oliver took first place at No. 2 singles to lead the Cougars at the Gardner-Edgerton quadrangular on Tuesday.
Northwest's doubles teams of Melissa Schmidt and Katherine Strohm and Mabel Anstine and Olivia Sloan both posted a record of 1-2.
Next up for the Cougars will be the district tournament on Saturday.
