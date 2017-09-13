Ross leads SMNW gymnastics to Viking Meet title

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Hallie Ross hasn't wasted any time in showing off her skills in high school gymnastics.

Ross had been heavily involved in club gymnastics, most recently with Eagles Gymnastics in Kansas City, Mo., before joining the SM Northwest squad for her senior campaign. After leading SM Northwest to first place at its home quad last week, Ross repeated as the all-around champion at Tuesday's Viking Meet to guide the Cougars to another team title.

"It's so much fun. I get to meet so many more people that I wouldn't have ever met with the amount of people in the school," Ross said. "This just opens a whole new group of people that I haven't met before."

The SM Northwest senior won three of the four events after placing first in the bars (score of 9.0), vault (8.7) and floor exercise (9.3). Bars is the primary event where Ross really feels in her element.

"I just love being able to swing and feeling the power," Ross said. "It's an event that's harder for most people and I just enjoy being good at it."

Ross had plenty of help in securing the first-place team finish. Junior Zoe Kopp won the beam with a score of 8.5, and finished second in the all-around to add to the Cougars' dominant performance.

Also placing in the all-around for the Cougars was Molly Stack, who is a student at De Soto. Stack was the runner-up to Ross in the bars, which helped her finish fourth in the all-around. Between Ross, Kopp and Stack and adding in Celeste Gordon into the mix when she returns from a wrist injury, the Cougars figure to have a core group of top-tier gymnasts and have plenty of depth as well.

Ellen Schnacker (fourth in bars, sixth in floor), Cierra Ladesich (tied fifth in bars) and Isabel Dory (fifth in beam, sixth in vault) all earned medals for the Cougars, and Beverly Schenke was the JV all-around champion.

"I think we're doing really well, and I'm really excited for all of the next meets," Ross said. "We can keep winning."

Preckel paces SMN to third place

Shawnee Mission North gymnast Kiersten Preckel is being counted upon by coach Ann Heinlein to step into more of a leadership role with being the senior on a freshman-laden team, and did so by example on Tuesday at the Viking Meet.

Preckel even exceeded her own expectations, as she placed sixth in the all-around to help the Indians finish third in the team standings.

"I was surprised, definitely. I have several rips in my hand, so I didn't expect to place in anything. Bars was a little interesting. I just got a hiccup yesterday, so I competed with that," Preckel said. "I feel off beam a few times, so I did not expect to get sixth place all-around, but I'm very happy about it. To see that I fell off in those two events and that I could still get sixth shows that I could still get higher."

The best event of the night for Preckel was her floor exercise. Preckel placed fourth in floor with a score of 8.6.

"I threw my tuck. I just acted like I had all the power in it. I had to keep going," Preckel said. "We use this key word called, 'Glitter,' and that means to stay tight, smile and act like you're liking your routine. We're not allowed to say smile and stay tight, so we have to have a little code word. We've just got to remember that and keep tight, keep smiling and stay energetic."

Heinlein praised Preckel's maturity — both inside and outside of gymnastics — for the big strides she made in the offseason. The SM North coach also saw some promising signs of improvement from her freshmen. Riley Hinton was close behind Preckel with an eighth-place finish in the all-around, and Tatum Meyer tied for fifth in bars.

"It's awesome," Heinlein said. "It just shows us that we have a good crop of new gymnasts coming in and that they're building skills and learning new skills and learning the ropes of high school gymnastics because it's a very different world than club."

The Indians and the Cougars will both be back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Free State Invitational.