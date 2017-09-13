Soccer roundup: De Soto rallies past Louisburg in OT; Maranatha shuts out Summit Christian

It was déjà vu all over again for the De Soto soccer team as the Wildcats made a furious second half charge against Louisburg to go to overtime for the second straight night, but DHS was able to change the script in the extra period.

After suffering a 5-4 overtime loss to Free State on Monday, De Soto edged Louisburg, 3-2, on Tuesday with a golden goal from Rohan Singh.

De Soto was faced with a 2-0 halftime deficit for the second consecutive match, but DHS tightened up defensively after the break and Carlos Navas-Ramirez and Sean Eggers scored to tie it up.

The Wildcats (3-3) will take on Paola at 4:30 p.m. Monday for a road match.

Maranatha Christian Academy 4, Summit Christian 0

Maranatha notched its first win of the season with a 4-0 victory over Summit Christian.

Nate Raydo scored twice to lead the Eagles, and Jax Holland and Aaron Bowlin added a goal apiece. Jason Friesen earned the shutout in goal for the Eagles.

Maranatha (1-4) will try to keep rolling at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop Seabury.

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Mill Valley 1, 2OT

St. Thomas Aquinas edged Mill Valley in double overtime to hand the Jaguars their first loss of the season.

Aquinas forward Landon Wirt scored the golden goal on an assist from Curt Whigham.

Mill Valley (4-1) got on the board first in the seventh minute when sophomore Ian Carroll played a ball into the box that ended up being kicked in by Aquinas for an own goal. Jack Mason scored the equalizer in the 24th minute for the Saints.

The Jaguars will try to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Friday when they play host to Shawnee Mission East.

Shawnee Mission East 3, SM Northwest 1

Senior Bryce Combs found the back of the net for Shawnee Mission Northwest, but the Cougars suffered a 3-1 loss to SM East.

The Cougars (3-3) will play next at 7 p.m. Thursday against Gardner-Edgerton at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

SM West 5, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North could not keep pace with SM West in the second half of its 5-0 loss to the Vikings.

The Indians trailed, 1-0, at halftime, but the Vikings — who have won five straight matches since losing its season opener to SM Northwest — pulled away after the break.

North (0-5) will hit the road to square off against Lawrence High at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.