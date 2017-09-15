Archive for Friday, September 15, 2017
Soccer roundup: Gardner-Edgerton rallies past SMNW; Miege shuts out St. James
September 15, 2017
The Shawnee Mission Northwest soccer team grabbed an early lead in its match against Gardner-Edgerton on Thursday, but the Trailblazers responded with two quick first-half goals of their own and held on for a 2-1 win over the Cougars.
Northwest (3-4) will try to get back to the .500 mark at 7 p.m. Thursday against SM North at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
Bishop Miege 2, St. James 0
In a match between defending state champions, Bishop Miege came out on top with a 2-0 victory over St. James Academy.
The Thunder (2-4-1) will have a state semifinal rematch against Bishop Carroll at 2 p.m. Saturday. St. James defeated Bishop Carroll, 2-0, last year.
