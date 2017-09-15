Taylor, SM North defenders stand strong in 1-1 tie against Lawrence High

— The Shawnee Mission North soccer team didn't quite notch its first win of the season on Thursday in a road match against Lawrence High, but one wouldn't know it by the reactions of Indians coach Jaime Velez and his players.

Velez had an emphatic fist pump and yelled, "Yes!" after going through the handshake line following the Indians' 1-1 tie against the Lions.

"I'm very proud of the kids. The kids worked hard," Velez said. "I asked them to work hard and that's what they did. I'm very proud of them."

It was a roller coaster of emotions for Velez from wire to wire. The SM North coach and his players were heated after Lawrence High took a 1-0 lead off of a corner kick in the fifth minute. The Indians argued that the ball hit the hand of LHS senior Ben Matthews before going into the back of the net, but it was to no avail.

The Lions kept the pressure on the Indians throughout the match by out-shooting SM North, 27-7, but the back line stiffened as the match went on. Junior center backs Sam Cramer and Jack Spencer became more vocal in front of sophomore goalkeeper Blake Taylor, who made 15 saves, and the continuity between the back line and midfield gradually started to build.

"They're having confidence and they're working together," Taylor, who returned this week after missing three matches due to a concussion. "They were talking and I was communicating with them and they were playing great."

The Indians were still down, 1-0, at halftime — a position they were very familiar with after trailing by the same score against SM West on Tuesday. A stretch of three goals in four minutes doomed the Indians against the Vikings, but SM North remained composed against the Lions.

North missed its golden opportunity for an equalizer in the first half when Sam Goldman's shot sailed over the crossbar in the 30th minute, but the Indians capitalized on their best scoring chance after the break. Senior Aron Acedo got on the end of a well-placed corner kick to tie it up for Indians with 24:15 remaining in regulation.

While things are still a work in progress for SM North in the midfield and attacking third, Velez said the Indians will continue to make strides offensively if they put forth the same effort going forward.

"I loved the energy that they played with. It was a totally new lineup today. (There were) three freshmen in the midfield that have never played with this high level of confidence," Velez said. "Last year we lost 6-1. This year with a lot of new people, we tied 1-1 and we should have won. Especially with the penalty when the ball that they scored on was with the hand. I loved the way that everybody stepped up."

The Indians only had two corner kicks compared to 10 for Lawrence. The Lions thought they had won it on a nearly flawless set piece with just more than three minutes left in overtime when a solid strike off the left foot of Mason Anderson found the back of the net. However, the game-winner was waved off due to the Lions being offside.

While the Indians were able to celebrate momentarily that they were still in the match, they had to stay on the top of their game since Kramer was awarded his second yellow card due to foul language after before the near goal by Anderson.

Taylor made sure that the Indians would not be going home with another loss, though, as he came up with a couple more big saves for the remainder of overtime and the second extra period despite SM North playing a man down.

"Our confidence is going to go a lot higher," Taylor said. "Now that we're actually working as a team, we'll be able to work better. We now know how coach really wants to play, and he can help us get better."

The Indians (0-5-1) will be back in action at 6 p.m. Monday for a road tilt against Bonner Springs.