Volleyball roundup: St. James sweeps Aquinas triangular; Maranatha tops Van Horn

The St. James Academy volleyball swept the St. Thomas Aquinas triangular on Thursday after defeating the host Saints in three sets and sweeping Blue Valley Northwest.

The Thunder (11-1, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A) earned their second win over the Saints (No. 4 in 5A) in last five days after defeating Aquinas, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12.

St. James then made quick work of BV Northwest by upending the Huskies in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16. The Thunder have only dropped four sets all season.

Next up for St. James will be the St. Joseph's Academy tournament on Saturday in St. Louis, Mo.

Maranatha coasts past Van Horn

Maranatha Christian Academy freshman Addi Pelham was a dig shy of a double-double in the Eagles' three-set sweep of Van Horn.

Pelham recorded 17 kills, nine digs and four aces to pace the Eagles (4-1, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A). Mallory Borgan led Maranatha with 11 digs and added three aces. Evie Flint set the tone for the Eagles offensively by dishing out 35 assists and tying Pelham with a team-high four aces.

All of the Eagles' wins have been three-set sweeps. Maranatha will host Oskaloosa at 6 p.m. Thursday.

SMNW upends SM South, falls to Free State

Shawnee Mission Northwest splits its matches at the SM South triangular — sweeping the host Raiders and falling in three sets to Free State.

The Cougars (9-6, ranked No. 9 in 6A) won the first set over the Firebirds, but dropped the last two in what was a 21-25, 25-12, 25-19 victory for Free State.

Northwest bounced back against the Raiders (No. 10 in 6A) with a 25-17, 25-21 win in straight sets.

The Cougars will compete in the Olathe North triangular at 5 p.m. Tuesday.