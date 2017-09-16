All six Shawnee area football teams earn Week Three victories

It was a winning night all around for the six Shawnee area schools, as Shawnee Mission Northwest, SM North, St. James, Mill Valley, De Soto and Maranatha all came away with victories. Here is a roundup of last night's action.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 36, Grandview 29

Spencer Stewart threw for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns, and Dylan Brunner came up with an interception late in the fourth quarter to secure a 36-29 win for Shawnee Mission Northwest against Grandview.

Two of Stewart's touchdown passes went to Hayden Goodpaster, and Floyd Martin, Caleb Addington and John Hanneman caught one apiece.

The Cougars (1-2) will return to Sunflower League action for a road showdown with Free State at 7 p.m. Friday.

Mill Valley 51, Blue Valley Southwest 26

Blue Valley Southwest scored the game's first touchdown, but Mill Valley stormed back with 30 unanswered points en route to a 51-26 victory over the Timberwolves.

Mill Valley took a 23-7 lead into halftime, and quarterback Brody Flaming kept the foot in the gas after the break with a 58-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dustyn Sweet and a 78-yard toss to Logan Talley. Talley also caught a touchdown pass late in the first quarter to give the Jaguars their first lead.

The Jaguars (2-1) will go for their third straight win when they take on Blue Valley

at 7 p.m. Friday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Lamar.

Shawnee Mission North 29, Lansing 20

Shawnee Mission North had two touchdowns apiece in the second and third quarters to push past Lansing, 29-20, for its first win of the season.

The Indians (1-2) will try to get back to the .500 mark against Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Friday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

St. James 17, Gardner-Edgerton 6

Jack Petz and Michael Tujague hauled in long touchdowns catches in the first quarter, and the St. James Academy defense did the rest in a 17-6 win over Gardner-Edgerton.

Petz corralled a 41-yard touchdown pass from Luke Heller, while Tujague's caught a 40-yard strike from Jack Moellers for the Thunder's other score.

The Thunder (3-0) will play next at 7 p.m. Friday against Blue Valley Northwest at BVDAC-Switzer.

Maranatha 40, McLouth 14

The offense came alive for Maranatha Christian Academy in its 40-14 win over McLouth, as Nate Burdette completed 17 of his 29 passes for 301 yards and six touchdowns.

Four of Burdette's six touchdown passes went to Brock West, who led the Eagles with 201 receiving yards.

Maranatha (1-2) will try to keep rolling at 7 p.m. Friday at Horton.

De Soto 41, Louisburg 0

De Soto shut out its opponent for the second straight week in a 41-0 win over Louisburg.

Brayden Brummer set the tone on the first play from scrimmage when a corralled a fumble following a big hit by Tony Slaughter and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown.

The De Soto offense then scored on three straight drives to push its lead to 28-0 less than a minute into the third quarter. Senior quarterback Bryce Mohl had touchdown runs of 29 and 11 yards and threw a 32-yard pass to Connor Strouse for another score.

Trevor Watts found pay dirt from 40 yards out and Leo Oplotnik added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to round out the scoring for De Soto.

De Soto (3-0) will play Paola in its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday.

A full recap of De Soto's victory will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.