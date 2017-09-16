Leavenworth County man killed in rollover crash on K-7

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old Lansing, Kansas man was killed on Friday afternoon when he was thrown from his vehicle on Kansas Highway 7 just south of 83rd Street in Lenexa.

Troopers say the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. when a 2016 Ford Edge was northbound on K-7 and passing traffic on the right shoulder. That driver lost control and sideswiped another northbound vehicle before the out of control Ford entered the center median and began to roll.

The Highway Patrol's crash log states that the Ford rolled multiple times through the grassy median, ejecting the driver. The rolling vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes of K-7, striking another vehicle. A second southbound vehicle was involved when it was struck by flying debris.

Troopers have identified the driver of the Ford Edge as Derek Jacob Drennon, 19, of Lansing, Kansas. Drennon was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 58-year-old Overland Park woman, who was driving the southbound vehicle which was struck, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A Shawnee man was driving the northbound vehicle, which was sideswiped. He was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The southbound vehicle which was struck by debris was driven by a Lawrence man with a Lawrence woman as his passenger. Both were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate whether drugs or alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says all lanes of southbound K-7 were closed following the crash. All southbound lanes were reopened to traffic around 9 p.m.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.