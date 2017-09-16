Soccer roundup: Mill Valley shuts out SM East, 1-0

— Drake Brizendine's penalty kick in the 23rd minute was all the Mill Valley soccer team needed in its 1-0 win over Shawnee Mission East on Friday.

Aidan Veal notched his fourth shutout of the season. The Jaguars have only allowed three goals through their first six matches.

Mill Valley (5-1) will return to Eastern Kansas League play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Blue Valley West at BVDAC-Antioch.

Bishop Seabury 2, Maranatha Christian Academy 1

Daniel Fuller found the back of the net for Maranatha Christian Academy, but the Eagles suffered a 2-1 loss to Bishop Seabury.

The Eagles (1-5) will be back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday at Maur Hill Prep.