De Soto shuts out Louisburg, 41-0

— A 14-point loss to Louisburg from last season was still fresh on the minds of the players on De Soto's football team, but they were quick to make it an afterthought with a 41-0 rout of LHS on Friday.

De Soto (3-0) punched Louisburg right in the mouth on the first play from scrimmage when Tony Slaughter forced LHS quarterback Madden Rutherford to fumble and Brayden Brummer scooped it up and scored.

"It created a lot of energy for us, and just got us going," Brummer said.

Brummer, Slaughter and the rest of the De Soto defense more than made its mark by only allowing Louisburg to pick up two first downs. De Soto has only allowed eight points through three games this season, and has notched two straight shutouts.

"Our defense has been lights out. Coach Joel Thaemert (defensive coordinator), I said last week that there is not a guy who prepares teams better than that guy right there," De Soto coach Brian King said. "He'll go out in a 4-4, nickel, 3-4 — whatever it is going to be, he's going to scheme to get us in a good position to be successful. Our boys play physical and fly around, so I'm pretty happy with that defense."

The De Soto defensive line that was anchored by Zach Titus, Cole Zade and Josh Diehl made sure that there wasn't any running room for Rutherford and running back Austin Moore. The linebacking corps of Jack Barger, Mason Taulbee, Trevor Gress and Jimmy Bichelmeyer added pressure in the backfield to shut down Louisburg's option attack.

"Especially when you're running a three-man front, those guys have got to be pretty good to keep our backers free," King said of DHS' defensive line. "Those three have been really good. They let our backers make a lot of plays, and they did a phenomenal job."

Senior quarterback Bryce Mohl and the De Soto offense joined the party after Brummer and Slaughter set the tone. Mohl engineered a four-play, 61-yard scoring drive on De Soto's first offensive possession, and capped it with a 29-yard touchdown run.

"For the defense to come out and pop them in the mouth right away, that was huge for us," Mohl said. "Our offense had a ton of energy going into the first (drive). We had started off slow the first couple of games, but starting with big play like that, that got our offense rolling right away and we had a big night."

Mohl kept the Louisburg defense honest on De Soto's second drive when he connected with Connor Strouse for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter.

"Last year we didn't have much of a pass game. We were more rush-oriented," Mohl said. "This year we've added more of a pass game and it's helped spread them out. It's helped our run game immensely."

The senior quarterback found the end zone again from 11 yards out on the second play of the second quarter. While De Soto led comfortably, penalties and turnovers plagued DHS the rest of the way. Mohl nearly had another rushing touchdown before fumbling at the 1-yard line, and also threw two interceptions. De Soto was also penalized 10 times for 85 yards.

"Things got a little emotional. We had some talking back and forth and that kind of got in our heads," Mohl said. "We had those three turnovers by me. I need to clean that up, obviously. I feel like I didn't have those turnovers, we wouldn't have sputtered. So I take the blame for that."

The De Soto offense got back on track in the third quarter with a 40-yard touchdown run from Trevor Watts and 1-yard score from Leo Oplotnik. De Soto ended the night with 278 rushing yards on 28 carries. Mohl made sure to credit the offensive line Marshall Kellner, Michael Mashburn, Keegan Wahlmeier, Devin Haynes and Kyle J. Bell for winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.

"Our offensive line is amazing. Throwing the ball behind there, I have a bunch of protection," Mohl said. "I trust them, and they make it really easy to run our option."

Next up for De Soto will be its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday against Paola.

"Paola will be a big test for us, but we're ready for it," Brummer said.