Shots fired at vehicle following argument

Shawnee Police are investigating after a 17-year-old Shawnee resident reported that his vehicle had been shot at following an argument on Thursday evening.

Major Dan Tennis says the incident started around 7:49 p.m. at the Chili's restaurant, 15305 West 67th Street, when the victim met a female acquaintance for a date.

"She was with some other people, and an argument ensued," Tennis said. "The people she was with allegedly argued with the victim about dating her, and then they followed the victim in a vehicle."

Tennis says this then turned into the victim following the suspect vehicle.

"At 67th and Midland, someone from the suspect vehicle allegedly leaned out the window and fired a gun at the victim," Tennis said. "At least one bullet hit the victim's vehicle."

The victim returned home and called the police to report what happened.

Tennis says detectives are still investigating the case and it is unknown exactly how many shots were fired.

No injuries were reported.