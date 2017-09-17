XC roundup: SJA sweeps Bonner Springs Invitational; MV earns top-three finishes at Southern Stampede

The St. James girls and boys cross country teams won the Bonner Springs Invitational on Saturday at Wyandotte County Park.

Sarah Murrow and Mary OConnor had a photo finish to highlight the girls race. Murrow finished with a time of 19:26.36 to edge OConnor by one-tenth of a second for first place. Katie Moore and Mary Goetz also cracked the top 10 by finishing sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 19:47.05 and 20:18.27. Hannah Robinson rounded out the top five for the Thunder after clocking in at 21:08, which was good for 21st place.

The Thunder had a team score of 39 to beat runner-up Blue Valley North by 18 points.

On the boys side, St. James narrowly defeated Shawnee Mission North to claim the team title. The Thunder finished with a team score of 44 to edge the Indians by six points.

Jack Moore and John Matulis placed second and third with respective times of 16:37.19 and 16:43.70. St. James' top five runners all medaled, as Charlie Wallace (sixth place, 16:55.10), Mark Schermerhorn (15th, 17:39.90) and Harry Tjaden (18th, 17:47.52) followed the lead of Moore and Matulis.

The SM North boys packed up to take seventh through 10th place, as there was only a 22-second gap between their first and fourth runners. Asher Molina paced the Indians with a time of 17:04.95. Joseph Coddington (17:12.45), Ben Tyrrell (17:26.93) and Logan Jiskra (17:26.93) completed the top 10. Blake Taylor was close behind the Indians' pack with a time of 17:40.82 to take 16th place.

On the girls side, SM North finished third in the team standings behind Katie Kasunic. The SM North junior clocked in with a time of 19:39.56, which was good for fourth place. The duo of Keagan Stiers (20:40.55) and Cassie Davis (20:42.47) respectively finished 15th and 16th, while the tandem of Caroline Colburn (20:55.07) and Molly Ryan (20:59.64) came in 20th and 21st.

De Soto claimed sixth place in both the boys and girls races. Sam Hubert was the top runner for the De Soto boys after crossing the finish line at 16:49.16. Andre VanMeerhaeghe also earned a medal with a 14th-place time of 17:38.97.

Jordan Zade led the way for the De Soto girls with a time of 20:30.50 to take 12th place. Gabby Collins (34th place, 21:40.72) came in as the second runner for De Soto.

Maranatha Christian Academy rounded out the teams at the meet from the Shawnee area. Savannah and Taylor Shiner highlighted the girls race for the Eagles with respective times of 23:38.54 and 23:52.89 to finish in 72nd and 74th place. Paul Heddings (113th place, 20:52.23) and Gabe Porter (122nd, 21:17.64) paced Maranatha in the boys race. The Eagles did not have five runners in either race to earn a team score.

MV girls second, boys third at Southern Stampede

The Mill Valley girls and boys cross country teams both came away with top-three finishes in the varsity green division races at the Southern Stampede in Joplin, Mo.

Delaney Kemp (15th place, 19:31.37) and Britton Nelson (18th, 19:39.04) both medaled for the Mill Valley girls, who posted a team score of 144 points. Fayetteville won the meet with 126 points. The top seven runners for the Jaguars all placed in the top 75 out of the field of 350. Morgan Koca (21st, 19:46.98) and Molly Haymaker (28th, 19:53.37) both broke the 20-minute barrier, and there was only a four-second gap between Jenna Walker (65th, 20:31), Josie Taylor (67th, 20:32) and Molly Ricker (71st, 20:35).

The Mill Valley boys had a team score of 210 points, which was good for third place behind West Plains (107) and Fayetteville (173). Jack Terry paced the Jaguars with a 24th-place time of 16:24.88. The next five Mill Valley runners only had a 12-second gap between in Greg Haynes (42nd place, 16:49.61), Darius Hightower (50th, 16:56.50), Justin Grega (51st, 16:57.21), Gavin Overbeck (53rd, 16:59.90) and Mitchell Dervin (57th, 17:01.51).

Scott leads SMNW at Heartland Classic

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Michael Scott ran to 25th place with a time of 16:48.20 to pace the Cougars at the Heartland Classic in Ames, Iowa. Luke Sabus joined Scott in the top 100 after clocking in at 17:23.70 with a 69th-place finish. The SM Northwest boys finished 20th in the team standings.

Riley Demo led the SM Northwest girls with an 89th-place finish and time of 21:28.30. Grace Miller (103rd place, 21:41.30) and Amy Kowalczewski (106th, 21:42.50) finished just outside of the top 100 in the field of 185 runners. The Cougars did not have five runners in the race to earn a team score.