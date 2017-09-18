SMNW gymnastics shows off depth en route to Free State Invitational title

— The depth of the Shawnee Mission Northwest gymnastics team paid dividends on Saturday at the Free State Invitational, as the Cougars won their third straight meet to open the season.

The meet got off to a rough start for the Cougars when Zoe Kopp, one of their top all-around gymnasts, had an awkward landing on her first tumbling pass in the floor exercise in SM Northwest's first rotation. While SM Northwest coach Jessie Rood confirmed that Kopp should be OK after getting the wind knocked out of her, the junior gymnast did not continue competing. The Cougars were also without Celeste Gordon, who is still nursing a wrist injury.

Kopp and Celeste Gordon — who is nursing a wrist injury — led the way for SM Northwest last year, but they embraced the role of cheering on their teammates on Saturday. The Cougars who were competing did not disappoint them, as Hallie Ross, Cierra Ladesich, Molly Stack, Ellen Schnacker, Isabel Dory and Macey Walsh all chipped in to secure the team's third straight win.

"I think when you deal with adversity that you either crumble or you become motivated. Seeing one of their teammates hurt really kept them motivated to be successful for her and to perform at their best," SM Northwest coach Jessie Rood said. "It was definitely very hard to have an injury to one of our girls in the first event, but they came back and they did it for her."

Rood added, "It says a lot about all of the girls. I tell them all of the time that every one of them is vital to the team. We want Celeste and Zoe to get back in there because they are very important as well and they're so talented, but all of the girls are stepping up when they need to step up and that says a lot about them."

After being crowned the all-around champion in the Cougars' first two meets, Ross finished as the runner-up on Saturday to Free State freshman Talia Gay. Ross tied for first in the vault (9.0) and the beam (9.2), finished second in the bars (8.25) and took third in the floor exercise (9.1).

"She's a huge scorer," Rood said of Ross. "She's obviously one of our top scorers, and it's good that she had a little competition today because she still has things to work on, too, but we value her immensely."

The beam and bars were the strongest events for the Cougars, as Stack and Ladesich joined Ross in placing. Ladesich finished fourth in the bars and sixth in the beam with respective scores of 7.75 and 8.6. Stack, who competes for SM Northwest but attends De Soto, took fifth in the beam with a score of 8.7 and then tied for sixth in the bars with a total of 7.5.

"It's been really fun and I regret nothing about joining this team," Stack said. "Next year, I do hope to have a De Soto team, but we'll still practice at Northwest."

The gymnast who tied for sixth in the bars with Stack was SM North freshman Tatum Meyer. Meyer, fellow freshman Riley Hilton, senior Kiersten Preckel and junior Cameron Lewis guided the Indians to fifth place in the team standings.