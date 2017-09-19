Cougars fifth, Indians 12th at SMNW Invitational

Cassie Gomer and Camille Haley both cracked the top 20 for Shawnee Mission Northwest on Monday at the SMNW Invitational at Lake Quivira Golf Course to lead the Cougars to fifth place.

Gomer placed 14th with a round of 97, and Haley followed in 20th after posting a score of 104.

Shawnee Mission North also had a golfer in the top 20 after Katlyn Killeen carded a round of 102, which was good for 19th place. Killeen paced the Indians to 12th place.

Shawnee Mission East won the SMNW Invitational, which also doubled as the first of three legs in the Sunflower League tournament.